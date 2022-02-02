CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Trading 1.7% Higher

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) traded up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.