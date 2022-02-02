Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Up 4.8%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.81 and last traded at C$12.60. Approximately 77,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 59,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical to C$37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.65. The company has a market cap of C$263.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 22.29.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

