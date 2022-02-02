Datacoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $14,982.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002856 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015914 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

