Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $57.83, but opened at $41.44. Exelon shares last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 215,543 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after acquiring an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

