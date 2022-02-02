Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Trading Up 3.1% on Strong Earnings

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 13,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,432,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,755,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.