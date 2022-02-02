Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Trading Up 3.1% on Strong Earnings

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 13,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,432,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.
The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,755,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16.
Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
