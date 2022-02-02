Kylin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $274,135.00 (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Kylin has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $274,135.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kylin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00117516 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

