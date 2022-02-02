Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of SMMF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. 14,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,890. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.43.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.
