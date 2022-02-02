iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,129. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Camden National Bank owned about 0.41% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

