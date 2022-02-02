Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $7.22 on Wednesday, reaching $924.03. The company had a trading volume of 142,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,597,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,025.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $897.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.97 billion, a PE ratio of 190.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

