Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

USB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.93. 34,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,286. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

