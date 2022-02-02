Maryland Capital Management Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 2.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $35,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,221 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,109. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.51. 58,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,909,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.24, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

