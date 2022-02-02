iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. 16,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $61.38.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.