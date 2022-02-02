Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Declines By 16.7%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OPYGY traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

About Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

