Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Drops By 16.6%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,631. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $61.43.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Simmons Bank increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,301,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

