Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

