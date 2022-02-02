Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

MPC opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

