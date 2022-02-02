Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 142,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 264,211 shares.The stock last traded at $194.58 and had previously closed at $194.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $709,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

