Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

General Mills stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.