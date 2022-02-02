Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 182,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Cowen increased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health stock opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

