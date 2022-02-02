Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $93.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.47.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

