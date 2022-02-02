500,000 Shares in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) Purchased by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. CENAQ Energy accounts for approximately 0.1% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENQU. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,924,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,111,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,724,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CENQU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20. CENAQ Energy Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.96.

