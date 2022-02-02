Starboard Value LP Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Starboard Value LP grew its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 92.0% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 47,228 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

FVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 15,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

