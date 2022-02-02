Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $29.76 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,079 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

ITW stock opened at $233.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.46 and its 200-day moving average is $231.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.07 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

