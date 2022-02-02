Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $34,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $513.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.20.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

