Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $159.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

