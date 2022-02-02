Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70. The company has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.