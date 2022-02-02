Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.