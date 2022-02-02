Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $612,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Dover by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $117.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

