NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 7,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

About NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

