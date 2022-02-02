Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Up 10.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE)’s stock price shot up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.42. 242,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 277,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.00 price target on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The firm has a market cap of C$286.19 million and a PE ratio of -107.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

