Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of PFD opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.