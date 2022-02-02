Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTG opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

