Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.3 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.