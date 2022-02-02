PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PUTKY opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.