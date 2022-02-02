Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Up 4%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.08. Approximately 27,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19.

About Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

