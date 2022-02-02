Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Decreases By 33.4%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 1,385,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.