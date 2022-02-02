Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Decreases By 33.4%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 1,385,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
