C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.

