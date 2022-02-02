Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Boosted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,151.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

