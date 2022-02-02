520 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Herc by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herc by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Herc by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRI opened at $164.32 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Several brokerages have commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

