Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 24.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $605.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

