Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 9,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 4,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.