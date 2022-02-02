Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Trading Down 1.3%

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 89.20 ($1.20). Approximately 974,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 772,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.40 ($1.22).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGL shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.41) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £462.28 million and a P/E ratio of 27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

