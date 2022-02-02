U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

