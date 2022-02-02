U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
