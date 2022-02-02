Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 100.52%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore updated its FY22 guidance to $12.80-13.60 EPS.

Atkore stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In related news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

