Renaissance Group LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 1,238.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,196 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Constellium worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after buying an additional 5,897,736 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Constellium SE has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $21.59.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

