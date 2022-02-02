Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is SB Management Ltd’s Largest Position

SB Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,156,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,704,982 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California comprises 21.4% of SB Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SB Management Ltd’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $208,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after acquiring an additional 430,821 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

