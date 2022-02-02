Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Lennox International stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.43. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,953. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $268.74 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.71.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

