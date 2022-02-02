Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.79. 21,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

