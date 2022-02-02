Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.50% of Arcosa worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of ACA opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

