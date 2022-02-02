Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,000 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.20% of Littelfuse worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 67.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 54.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total value of $1,375,630.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $318,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $271.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.42. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

